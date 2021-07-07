Among Us Collector's Editions Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 283 Views
Publisher Maximum Games and developer Innersloth have announced three Among Us Collector's Editions for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch at retailers later this year.
Here is an overview of the different Among Us Collector's Editions:
Crewmate Edition ($29.99)
- Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items:
- Airship
- Polus and MIRA HQ skins
- Hamster pet
- Bedcrab pet
- Brainslug pet
- Stickmin pet
- Mini Crewmate bundle
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
Impostor Edition ($49.99)
- Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items:
- Airship
- Polus and MIRA HQ skins
- Hamster pet
- Bedcrab pet
- Brainslug pet
- Stickmin pet
- Mini Crewmate bundle
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- 3D Lenticular Case
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert
- “Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her
- Limited edition Impostor Edition box
Ejected Edition ($89.99)
- Among Us base game and all of the downloadable content items:
- Airship
- Polus and MIRA HQ skins
- Hamster pet
- Bedcrab pet
- Brainslug pet
- Stickmin pet
- Mini Crewmate bundle
- Retail-exclusive downloadable content
- Limited edition Among Us SteelBook
- Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman
- One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert
- Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane
- Redeemable Code for six PC / phone wallpapers by Amy Liu
- Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert
- Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert
- “Spinning Into Space” enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her
- Crewmate fleece blanket by Hannako Lambert
- Red Impostor beanie by Hannako Lambert
- Limited edition Ejected Edition box
This is the first 5 $ eshop title that gets a physical release, I think. Usually all games below 30 $ don't get a physical release.