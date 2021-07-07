Level-5 Hiring for New RPG - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 274 Views
Ni no Kuni developer Level-5 announced it is hiring for a brand-new RPG that is currently in development.
Level-5 is hiring for the following positions:
- Game Director
- Producer
- Programmer
- Planner
- 3D Character Designer
- 3D Character Motion Designer
- 3D Map Designer
- Effect Designer
- User Interface Designer
- Test Player (Part-Time)
Thanks, Gematsu.
I hope for Ni No Kuni 3 or Fantasy Life 3. Hopefully not a mobile game again.
Ohhhh, Ni No Kuni 3. Ni No Kuni 2 didn't have much of an impact on me like the first game did, but still was pretty enjoyable.
If they need a game director and a producer it's a long ways off, but it'll be interesting to see what it ends up being.