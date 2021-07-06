Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Launches September 22, 2022 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer KT Racing announced Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 22, 2022.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A driving and lifestyle experience unlike any other. The brand new Test Drive Unlimited keeps the DNA from the first games, and revamps it for the modern era. You have the freedom to progress however you like, the classic open championship concept returns too. Live your best life. Race, cruise, and hang out with your friends until the sun goes down and even after!

With confirmed marques so far being Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti, you’ll have to really work your way up to have the privilege to drive them. Customization is not reserved for your cars only, but for your avatar as well and even better than ever. You’ve got to dress to impress.

KT Racing and legendary Game Developer of Test Drive Unlimited and Test Drive Unlimited 2 Alain Jarniou bring their driving simulation expertise to apply a strong development foundation. Discover a brand new vast and vibrant real-world location that’s been built at 1:1 scale. This is your Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown.

