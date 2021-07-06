Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Delayed to February 2022 - News

/ 88 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have delayed Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong from 2021 to February 2022. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

View a trailer introducing the character Galeb below:

Here is an overview of Galeb:

Power, wealth, immortality, at one point or another, Galeb has had it all. He’s traveled the world, amassed a fortune, and established himself as one of the oldest and most feared Vampires in the city of Boston. And yet, he’s left wanting, grasping for something he’s lost. Or perhaps something that was never there to begin with.

Galeb is one of the three playable characters whose intertwined stories will decide the fate of Boston in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles