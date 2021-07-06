PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in First Half of 2021, Switch in 2nd, Xbox Series X|S in 3rd - Sales

/ 393 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in the first half of 2021, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

The Nintendo Switch is the second best-selling console over the same time period, with the Xbox Series X|S followed closely in third place.

"Over a million games consoles have been sold in the UK during the first half of the year," said Dring. "PS5 is comfortably the market leader, with Nintendo Switch in second place and the Xbox Series S and X snapping at its heels."

Over a million games consoles have been sold in the UK during the first half of the year. PS5 is comfortably the market leader, with Nintendo Switch in second place and the Xbox Series S and X snapping at its heels — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) July 6, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles