Nintendo: 'We Are Working on Increasing the Appeal of Nintendo Switch Online'

Nintendo launched its Nintendo Switch Online service in September 2018 and as of September 2020 it has surpassed 26 million paid members.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent general meeting with shareholders was asked about adding a higher tier to the Nintendo Switch Online with upgraded services. He said it is important to increase the number of members, while also encouraging existing members to continue to use the service.

Nintendo is working on ways to increase the appeal of Nintendo Switch Online by making it more fun and convenient.

"For Nintendo Switch Online, it’s important not only to increase the number of new members, but also to encourage existing members to continue using the service, so we are working on increasing the appeal of the service to make it even more fun and convenient to play with Nintendo Switch," said Furukawa.

More exclusive releases like etris 99, Pac-Man 99, and Super Mario Bros. 35 could help boost the appeal of the service, while also making more NES and SNES available to play.

