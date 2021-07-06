Lost Judgment Opening Cinematic Released - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have released the opening cinematic for Lost Judgment. It includes the theme song 'Rasen' by jon-YAKITORY featuring Ado.

"In this sequel, Lost Judgment, we sought to overcome the many walls we created for ourselves in the first game," said Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Executive Producer Toshihiro Nagoshi when the game was announced. "The script writing required countless hours to get right and we recorded over 1,000 minutes of voiced dialogue for the cutscenes. Not to mention the pressure to create something even greater than the original.

"However, we heard from fans around the world who wanted a sequel. And our desire to give the fans what they wanted only grew from there. This time around, the story came about after a lot of heated debated. So I’m confident we’ve created a game unlike anything you’ve seen before. We’ve superseded the original in a lot of ways, and I hope the result is something you enjoy."

View the opening cinematic below:

The sequel to Judgment, called Lost Judgment, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide on September 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

