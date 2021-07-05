Bandai Namco Trademarks One Piece Odyssey, MHUI, and MHUR - News

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Shueisha have filed a trademark in Japan for One Piece Odyssey. It was filed on June 17 and made public today.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was the last One Piece game from Bandai Namco. It released in March 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also trademarked MHUI and MHUR in Europe on June 25.

