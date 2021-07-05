Xbox Acquisition of Bethesda Took 'Multiple Years' - News

Last year Xbox announced it had acquired Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media in a $7.5 billion deal. The deal was finalized earlier this year.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN revealed that the deal did not happen over night and took many years to be completed.

"Robert and I'd had those discussions a few years earlier as well, and just in terms of where his journey was and the journey the teams were on there," said Spencer.

"So this was a discussion that didn't just come about in months of time, this was over multiple years. We just finally found the right opportunity for both of us--from both an economic standpoint and where the teams were in their journeys."

Spencer added him and Todd Howard have "been friends for a long time and I don’t think he’d mind if I shared this. There was a moment when we both looked at each other when this deal was ready to go down, and we knew we were making a bet on each other."

Xbox and Bethesda held a join E3 2021 showcase and Bethesda showcased two of its upcoming games, Starfield and Redfall, as well as providing updates on some of its already released games.

