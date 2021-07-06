Switch Outsells Combined 3DS and Wii U Sales in the US in May 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US Nintendo Switch sales with the combined Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U sales.

The 3DS launched in March 2011 in the US and the Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The holiday periods between the Switch and 3DS lineup, however, the Wii U holiday is offset from the Switch.

Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U USA:

Gap change in latest month: 431,701 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,168,877 - Switch

Total Lead: 8,771,104 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 29,373,340

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 20,602,236

May 2021 is the 51st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe by 431,701 units. In the last 12 months, the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 6.17 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS and Wii U by 8.77 million units.

The 51st month for the Nintendo Switch is May 2021, for the Nintendo 3DS it is May 2015 and for the Wii U it is January 2017. The Switch has sold 29.37 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 20.60 million units during the same timeframe.

The 3DS and Wii U sold a combined 29.27 million units lifetime in the US. This means the Nintendo Switch has officially won the race with Nintendo’s previous two platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

