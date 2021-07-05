Rumor: PES 2022 Will be Free-to-Play - News

posted 4 hours ago

Konami recently announced it had signed a strategic cooperation with The Medium developer Bloober Team to jointly develop select games and exchange know-how. Rumors point to Bloober Team working on a new Silent Hill game. There are also rumors that new entries in the Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania series are also in the works.

We might have some new information on Pro Evolution Soccer 2022. VideoGamesChronicle editor Andy Robinson claims he has heard from people that Pro Evolution Soccer 2022 will be a free-to-play game.

PES 2022 going free-to-play makes a lot of sense for the series that has seen decreased sales with recently entries. Konami last year announced the series would no longer use it's Fox Engine and would instead start using Unreal Engine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

