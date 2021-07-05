Fire Emblem Remake is 'Very Much Happening,' According to Insider - News

It has been nearly two years since publisher Nintendo released the RPG, Fire Emblem Three Houses, for the Nintendo Switch. It now appears the next entry in the series may be a remake.

Nintendo insider Zippo claims a Fire Emblem remake is in development, however, he doesn't know which entry it is.

The insider says Intelligent Systems has been working on this new Fire Emblem remake for a while now and development on it is nearly done.

Zippo says that fans are split between Genealogy of the Holy War or The Burning Blade. He does say either game would make sense for a remake as they have never been given an English language release.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made from Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

