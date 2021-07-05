Mario Golf: Super Rush Beats Ratchet & Clank to Top the French Charts - Sales

Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has beat out Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) to debut in first place on the French charts in week 25, 2021, according to SELL.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) drops from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls from second to fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Scarlet Nexus - NEW Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Scarlet Nexus - NEW Assassin's Creed Valhalla Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX - NEW

PS4 FIFA 21 The Last of Us Part II Scarlet Nexus - NEW

Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 FIFA 21 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Golf: Super Rush - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Pokemon Sun Super Mario 3D Land PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance The Sims 4

