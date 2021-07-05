Mario Golf: Super Rush Beats Ratchet & Clank to Top the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 316 Views
Mario Golf: Super Rush (NS) has beat out Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) to debut in first place on the French charts in week 25, 2021, according to SELL.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) drops from first to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) falls from second to fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Scarlet Nexus - NEW
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Scarlet Nexus - NEW
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX - NEW
- FIFA 21
- The Last of Us Part II
- Scarlet Nexus - NEW
- Cyberpunk 2077
- FIFA 21
- Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Pokemon Sun
- Super Mario 3D Land
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- The Sims 4
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.