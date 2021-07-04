Housemarque Had Other Offers Before Joining PlayStation - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque and may have leaked an acquisition of the Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games.

Housemarque CEO Ilari Kuittinen in an interview with Finnish publication Yle and translated by VideoGamesChronicle revealed that other companies were also interested in acquiring the studio.

"Usual suspects: big players in the sector from China, Sweden and the US," said Kuittinen. "I have to say that we have had a very special spring and the fact that we were being competed for even feels a little surreal."

He added, "It was clear from our discussions that Sony wanted to buy us because we were doing something that other people weren’t doing. Their starting point has not been that we would start making games according to a formula defined by Sony."

Housemarque recently released Returnal for the PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

