Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Likely to Use Intergrade's Features

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with The Washington Post said that the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will likely use some of the gameplay features that were added in the PlayStation 5 enhanced version of the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

"From that perspective, I am rather satisfied with this final form, in which the strategic element of the command-based battle from the original co-exists with the real-time, action-oriented battle," said Hamaguchi.

"Additionally, with 'Intermission,' there’s another element introduced: combo movies where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘Intermission,' in our next story."

Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura in a recent live stream said development on the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is progressing well.

"Development is moving forward quite well," he said at the time. "I’d like to perhaps make a proper announcement when the timing is right, but Cloud is running through mother nature. You’ll be able to enjoy a somewhat different atmosphere from the first game… Well, things are progressing nicely, so please wait for it. The next game starts directly after Intergrade, so I hope you will also get to play Intergrade."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade released for the PS5 on June 10, 2021, while the original PS4 version of the Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

