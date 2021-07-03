PSP Store Shuts Down, But Its Games Are Still Available to Purchase on PS3 and PS Vita - News

posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially shut down the PlayStation Store on the PSP. PSP users are no longer able to make purchases on the PSP on the PlayStation Store and in-game stores no longer work. If you own any digital content on the PSP you will still be able to download it.

"You’ll still be able to download your previously purchased PSP content," reads a 'Discontinued PlayStation apps, features and services' Q&A from Sony Interactive Entertainment. "You can download your previously purchased PSP content onto your PSP by accessing the Download List on the device."

The same Q&A reveals that it appears you can still purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita stores.

"You’ll still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores," reads the Q&A. "However, you’ll no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content."

This means the PSP games that were going to become impossible to purchase should still be available.

