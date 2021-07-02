Phil Spencer: Avowed is Not Just Obsidian's Version of The Elder Scrolls - News

Microsoft has turned its first-party lineup around especially for fans of fantasy RPGs with The Elder Scrolls VI, Avowed, and Fable all in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN and transcribed by Wccftech said that Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming RPG, Avowed, it not just their version of The Elder Scrolls. There are "distinct differences" between the two, he said.

"I think the games are very different, so I would maybe struggle to say 'This is our version of this,' knowing what [Obsidian CEO] Feargus [Urquhart] and the team are going to do," Spencer Said. "But when I think about our lineup, and I think about that more core fantasy RPG setting, I think Avowed is going to be an awesome entrance.

"Fable has never been that, it's always been a little more lighthearted and a little more British I think I could say, and I think Playground will keep it there. Elder Scrolls VI is further out and when that comes out I think it's going to be incredible. Avowed will be a core fantasy based RPG, but there's going to be some distinct differences from what Elder Scrolls has done traditionally. This one obviously takes place in the Pillars world.

"Obsidian is such a fantastic studio. I think Avowed will be fantastic when it comes out and I want to give them the time and the resources to build the most amazing game they've ever built."

