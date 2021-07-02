Doom Eternal Adds Single Player Horde Mode - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a new update for Doom Eternal that adds a single player Horde Mode.

"As many are aware, we intended to release a free Invasion Mode update for the game. However, the unforeseen consequences of the pandemic and remote working impacted the progress of development or this addition," said executive producer Marty Stratton.

"Over this time, we have also seen and heard how many of you enjoy the range of gameplay and combat available in the expansions and master levels. With these factors in mind, we have decided to redirect our focus from Invasion Mode to creating a totally new single-player Horde Mode.

"We’re confident this Horde Mode will offer you more of the diversity and challenge you’re looking for in the game. In addition, the team continues to work on a refresh of BATTLEMODE that includes a more competitive, rank-based structure, a number of gameplay and balance updates, and another new map. We expect to share more information at QuakeCon in August."

An important update on the development of DOOM Eternal from id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton. pic.twitter.com/RPfhek2crI — id Software (@idSoftware) July 2, 2021

Doom Eternal is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia.

