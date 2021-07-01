Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 3 Worldwide - Sales

/ 400 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Switch sold 375,106 units for the week ending June 19, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 87.43 million units. This compares to the PlayStation 3 with sales of 87.40 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.

Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the seventh best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Nintendo Wii at 101.63 million units, the PlayStation at 102.49 million units, then the PlayStation 4, which has sold an estimated 115.73 million units to date.

The Switch is 14.20 million units away from the Nintendo Wii, and 15.06 million units away from the PlayStation. It is also 28.30 million units away from the PlayStation 4.

Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 29.73 million units in the US, 22.72 million units in Europe, and 20.34 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe even further, it has sold 4.39 million units in the UK, 5.68 million in France, and 4.55 million in Germany.

Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 84.59 million units as of March 31, 2021, while 587.12 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2021:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.10 million Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million Super Mario Party – 14.79 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.28 million Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 million

The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox 360 launched in North America on November 22, 2005, in Europe on December 2, 2005, and in Japan on December 10, 2005.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles