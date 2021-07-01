Nintendo Switch Outsells PlayStation 3 Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 400 Views
The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3, according to VGChartz estimates.
The Switch sold 375,106 units for the week ending June 19, 2021 to bring its lifetime sales to 87.43 million units. This compares to the PlayStation 3 with sales of 87.40 million units. The figure for the Switch includes the combined sales of the original Switch model and the Switch Lite.
Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the seventh best-selling video game platform of all time. Next up is the Nintendo Wii at 101.63 million units, the PlayStation at 102.49 million units, then the PlayStation 4, which has sold an estimated 115.73 million units to date.
The Switch is 14.20 million units away from the Nintendo Wii, and 15.06 million units away from the PlayStation. It is also 28.30 million units away from the PlayStation 4.
Breaking down the sales of the Switch, it has sold 29.73 million units in the US, 22.72 million units in Europe, and 20.34 million units in Japan. Breaking down sales in Europe even further, it has sold 4.39 million units in the UK, 5.68 million in France, and 4.55 million in Germany.
Shipment figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 84.59 million units as of March 31, 2021, while 587.12 million Switch games had been shipped lifetime.
Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, according to Nintendo's shipment figures through March 31, 2021:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 35.39 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 32.63 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 23.84 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 22.28 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 21.10 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 20.83 million
- Super Mario Party – 14.79 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 13.28 million
- Splatoon 2 – 12.21 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 10.44 million
The Switch launched worldwide on March 3, 2017, while the Xbox 360 launched in North America on November 22, 2005, in Europe on December 2, 2005, and in Japan on December 10, 2005.
Quite emotional for me! I am Nintendo fanboy but for the last four gens I’ve owned both N and PS. They’re both out of this world and I had awesome times with the PS3, but my god - Ninty made a comeback and a half and it ain’t over yet! Love you PS3, god speed NS, keep surprising us
It'll outsell the original PlayStation most likely by the end of the year.
Most definitely. I think the real emotional milestone though will be crossing the Wii - Nintendo's own best-selling console. I think at this point, even not knowing when/if a "New" Switch will release - it's a forgone conclusion that eventually the Switch will outsell the PS4 as well. Only question is: can it reach the big dog PS2 and Nintendo DS levels???
