Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast Free on the Epic Games Store Next Week

Next week's free games on the Epic Games Store have been revealed. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast will be free for everyone from Thursday, July 8 to July 15.
The narrative-driven puzzle game, The Spectrum Retreat, is currently free until July 8.
Here is an overview of Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead:
- AMC’s The Walking Dead meets Bridge Constructor
- Create elaborate constructions and lethal traps
- A captivating plot featuring new faces as well as iconic characters and vehicles from the series
- Numerous brainteasing levels and countless brain-eating walkers
- Make use of movable objects and explosives to lure walkers to their doom.
- Save your survivors and smash the undead hordes
- Brutally funny walker ragdoll physics.
Here is an overview of Ironcast:
- Turn-based strategy combat set against a rich and interesting alternate 1880's history.
- Roguelite campaign mode where death is permanent but with persistent rewards from one game session to the next. Drive back the invading forces and press forth for victory!
- Hand painted art style.
- Inspired by the steampunk genre and Victorian science fiction.
Loot new technology and upgrade abilities from the wrecks of fallen enemies.
- Customise your Ironcast with a range of unique weapons and defensive systems. Over 50 different unlockable items will ensure an almost limitless number of combinations.
