Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Earns $100 Million in 11 Days, Faster Than Pokemon GO

Netmarble's Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds released the mobile MMORPG on June 10 for iOS and Android. In 11 days since launch the game has earned an estimated $101.3 million, according to a report from Sensor Tower.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds earned $100 million faster than even Pokemon GO, which took 12 days to reach the milestone. Genshin Impact and Lineage 2 Revolution took 13 days to reach $100 million in revenue.

Japan was the most successful country for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, earning $45.6 million in revenue, followed by South Korea with 35 percent of the total. Taiwan came in third with 15.7 percent of the total. Spending was split evenly between iOS and Android with both generating 50 percent of the revenue.

In just two weeks, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has become the second highest grossing mobile game worldwide behind Tencent's Honor of Kings.

