Metroid Dread to Have Several E.M.M.I. Robots With Unique Abilities - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo in a new blog post for Metroid Dread revealed the game will have several different E.M.M.I. robots and each will have a unique ability.

The E.M.M.I. robots roam around designated E.M.M.I. Zones and are separated from the rest of the world by E.M.M.I. Zone Doors and only Samus can freely move through them. When an E.M.M.I. spots Samus, the Zone Doors lock and to open the door you have to get the E.M.M.I. off your trail.

E.M.M.I. stands for Extraplanetary Multiform Mobile Identifier and are "highly agile research robot equipped with the ability to extract DNA. The Galactic Federation dispatched several to the uncharted planet ZDR in order to research the X parasite, a lifeform with mimicking capabilities. But, somehow, the E.M.M.I. on ZDR went dark. On her subsequent mission to investigate what’s happening on ZDR, Samus encounters the E.M.M.I.—only to find their behaviors and intent seemingly corrupted."

The Metroid Dread double pack amiibo figures includes Samus and E.M.M.I. figures that increase the players health and missiles. The Samus amiibo provides an extra energy tank, which will increase your health by 100. It can also be tapped once per day to receive health. The E.M.M.I. amiibo provides Samus a Missile+ tank, which increases her missile capacity by 10. It can also be tapped once per day to replenish some missiles.

Metroid Dread will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8.

