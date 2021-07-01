Xbox and Nike Partner Up for New Space Jam Shoes and Xbox Controller - News

posted 4 hours ago

Xbox has partnered up with Nike on an exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy inspired Xbox Series controller and sneaker bundle.

The bundle will launch in North America on July 15 in the Nike SNKRS app and includes a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Low and a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Series controller.

"The controller brings elements of each shoe together and is the aftermath of a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner encounter," said Xbox Principal Designer Elliott Hsu.

"For the lucky ones that get the product collection, they’ll be able to see up-close the chaotic scene with dust clouds of the Road Runner settling as he speeds across the controller and the many cobbled contraptions of Wile E Coyote’s foiled attempts. The controller seamlessly blends the relationship between the shoes and characters, completing the story while living up to the unique expression of the LeBron 18 Lows.

"We also made sure all details on the controller hinted to details on the LeBron 18 Lows. The Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller has a textured grip and a hybrid D-pad—which perfectly integrates the iconic ACME logo. On the sides of the controller, fans will notice the memorable phrases of “Yeeow!” and “Beep! Beep!” highlighting the physical humor of the Wile E. and Road Runner."

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is now available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and will be available as a free-to-play title for everyone on the Microsoft Store on July 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

