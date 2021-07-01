Ayo the Clown Launches July 28 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Cloud M1 announced the clown-themed platformer, Ayo the Clown, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 28.

"Ayo won’t stop at anything in order to rescue his beloved pooch and as a result is a very well traveled clown," said Cloud M1 game director Xiu Liang.

"The world of Ayo is a weird but wonderful place filled with more things to see and do than you can shake a balloon stick at! Ayo the Clown is finally arriving on July 28 and we can’t wait for players to join the fun."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

On this incredible adventure you play as Ayo, your not-so-average clown, in search of his best friend and beloved dog, Bo, who has mysteriously disappeared. What happened to Bo? Will they ever juggle together in the park again? Or set up that circus act they’ve always planned? Ayo’s journey will take him across eight regions from the lush Hills, to the wacky Water World and all the way to sickeningly sweet Candy Land in search of clues to Bo’s whereabouts. Like all good adventures, you won’t be all on your own. Ayo’s world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand but beware of the fiendish foes who are out to cause you harm. Pick up a water balloon, balloon sword, toy hammer, dinosaur, helicopter, tank (boy, that escalated), everything a healthy clown needs to survive in the great outdoors, as you go about your quest.

Since Ayo is not the kind of clown to make the same joke over and over again, you’ll travel across many uniquely themed platforms providing plenty of laughs on the way as you strive to reunite clown and dog. You’ll come into contact with larger than life bosses and hordes of enemies that will prove that this clown is much tougher than he seems. Using skills such as wall jumps, slope slides and the headache inducing head stomp Ayo will show you that he has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. And throughout your journey be sure to keep an eye out for some lovely collectibles: gems, rubber chicken, fart bags—you name it! A clown’s gotta get paid somehow.

