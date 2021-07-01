Streets of Rage 4 Mr. X Nightmare DLC Launches July 15 - News

Publisher and developer Dotemu, and developers Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games announced the Mr. X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4 will launch on July 1 for $7.99.

A physical edition of Streets of Rage 4 that includes the Mr. X Nightmare DLC will launch on September 28 with Merge Games. Pre-orders are available today.

View the Mr. X Nightmare DLC trailer below:

Here is an overview of the Mr. X Nightmare DLC:

“Mr. X Nightmare”‘s Survival mode is an inventive, immensely replayable challenge for Streets of Rage 4‘s most versatile brawlers. Fighters beat down endless waves of foes and earn perks for as long as they can stay alive across two session variations: Random, which keeps each fight unpredictable through generated runs; and Weekly, a series of static gauntlets generated each week.

Each completed level offers two randomized perks to choose from, granting stackable bonuses to power up combatants in unique and devastating ways until they’re defeated. Braving Survival’s onslaughts also permanently unlocks new moves for use across any of Streets of Rage 4‘s modes, allowing players to personalize movelists for their favorite characters. Progress unlocks devastating new weapons within both Survival mode and an incoming training mode, as well as gallery content. The mode’s leaderboards keep track of the community’s well-fought runs too; who will be Wood Oak City’s finest fighter?

“Mr. X Nightmare” bundles the above with the playable debut of Estel Aguirre, fully realized playable versions of Max Thunder and Shiva, and grooving original music from Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, League of Legends). A separate free update adding an in-depth training system, color palette options, a fiendish New Mania+ difficulty, plus a wealth of refinements and balancing changes addressing feedback from Streets of Rage 4‘s passionate community, also arrives on July 15.

Streets of Rage 4 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

