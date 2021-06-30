Xbox Wants More Family Friendly Content and to Continue to Grow First-Party Lineup - News

Xbox has been expanding its first-party lineup from five studios a few years ago to 23 today. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN wants to continue to grow its first-party lineup of studios.

He wants more family friendly content on Xbox, as well as growing its geographic diversity of first-party studios. It has been no secret that Spencer wants a bigger presence in Japan. With the ZeniMax Media acquisition Xbox now has one Japanese developer in Tango Gameworks.

"When I look at the portfolio I still think there’s an opportunity for us with more family-friendly content," said Spencer.

"When I think about the geographic diversity of our first-party studios I think there’s still work for us to do there. And the number one thing that drives our platform is the strength of creators, whether it's our first-party or third parties, and that's just got to be a constant focus for us.

"And as everything is continuing to grow, as the business grows, as engagement grows, as subscribers grow, we're going to continue to grow our first-party capability, its just kind of part of the mission that we’re on and I think you’ll continue to see that."

Another geographic area of growth for Xbox is Europe. Xbox currently has three first-party studios in the UK - Rare, Playground Games, and Ninja Theory, and three in mainland Europe - Mojang Studios, Arkane Studios, and MachineGames.

