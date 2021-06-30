Phil Spencer: Acquisitions Are a 'Natural and Healthy Part of Our Industry' - News

Acquisitions in the gaming industry is nothing new and has been going on for decades. In the last few years it appears to have picked up, especially with Xbox who has grown from five studios to 23 today. Xbox in 2018 acquired six studios including Playground, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, and more. In 2019 they acquired Double Fine and this year completed its $7.5 billion acquisition of publisher ZeniMax Media, which includes eight studios.

Sony Interactive Entertainment just announced it had acquired Returnal developer Housemarque and may have leaked an acquisition of the Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games. EA recently acquired Codemasters and Embracer Group's acquisitions have been happening at a breakneck pace.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN said that acquisitions are a "natural and healthy part of our industry," but understands why fans can be concerned with too many acquisitions.

"Sometimes I see dialogue out in the industry about, 'well, are acquisitions a good thing or a bad thing?' I saw Sony just announce a couple of acquisitions, saying congrats to those teams on that, and I understand some of the sentiment from the community about whether these are a good thing or a bad thing when acquisitions happen," said Spencer.

"But one thing I'll put out there is, starting a new studio, starting any small business is a very risky proposition. Starting a video game studio is even more so and if a team actually takes the risk of starting a new company, starting a studio, building that over years, building value in that, to say that they shouldn't sell I think is just shortsighted.

"The whole thing that kind of causes this cycle of teams creating studios is that opportunity for those people taking an immense risk at starting new teams to realize the value in what they created, and M&A or acquisitions is absolutely part of it.

"It doesn't mean every team has to end up selling their studio but I think it a natural and healthy part of our industry that certain teams will start a studio. Many of them will fail, we know most small businesses fail, whether it’s video games or anything else.

"But those that make it through and at such a kind of risk filled journey for them, to get to the point to create real value, I'm always going to congratulate when teams get to the point where they realize that value through acquisition or just massive independent success if that's the path they also start to on.

"Many of those leaders will go off and start other things over time, it's kind of the natural turnover that happens with entrepreneurs and startup businesses, and for us we're always out there looking at where could continue to build our first-party capability and looking at teams that we think would be good fits for us."

