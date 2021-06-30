Doom Eternal Free Next-Gen Update Now Live - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 175 Views
Bethesda and id Software have released the free next-generation update for Doom Eternal that optimizes and improves the game for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
The update improves the visuals and the performance to the first-person shooter. It also adds support for ray-tracing, 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, or an mode that runs the game at 120 frames per second.
Check out the different modes that will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC below:
- Performance Mode: 1800p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
- Performance Mode: 1080p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 1440p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: Not Available
- Performance Mode: 1584p – 120 FPS
- Balanced Mode: 2160p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: 1800p – 60 FPS
- Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on a user’s PC hardware.
All modes feature dynamic resolution scaling. Balanced & Performance Modes not available with Ray Tracing. Performance Mode requires a 120hz compatible display. Balanced Mode requires a 4K compatible display.
I'm loving my PS5, but my god, why does there have to be so many extra steps to get next-gen versions of games lol
Are there really that many extra steps? Isn't it just popping in the last gen copy of the game and selecting the PS5 version download? I mean that's what I did with Final Fantasy 7 Remake and it felt fairly easy.
It is easier if you do have the disc, but I bought digital, so I had to go through the PS Store.
But if you have the PS4 version already installed doesn't the option to upgrade appear right at the games icon/menu on the PS5's home screen? That's how I upgraded both Miles Morales and FF7 Remake, I didn't have to leave the games menu area.
............god damn it!!!! lmao I didn't even notice that! I just saw Bethesda's instructions when it came to digital versions of Eternal for PS5. I'm gonna keep an eye out for this going forward. Thanks!