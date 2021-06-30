Magic: Legends to Shut Down on October 31 - News

Cryptic Studios released the action RPG, Magic: Legends, in open beta in March and was met with criticism for its monetization. Executive Producer Steve Ricossa has revealed the game will be shutting down on October 31, 2021 and anyone who made in-game purchases will be getting a full refund.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce Magic: Legends will be shutting down on October 31, 2021," said Ricossa. "All players who spent money in-game across Arc and the Epic Games Store during the Open Beta will be refunded their full purchase amounts. Servers will remain open for play until closing day, however we will be closing the Zen Shop effective immediately. Later this week, all items will instead be purchasable using Aether, our free in-game currency.

"Our vision for Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we achieved. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, we got to bring the expansive Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to a wide audience and explore new angles within the established ARPG genre. We learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve Cryptic’s future development efforts.

"Most importantly, we’d like to thank all of the players who explored the Multiverse with us and provided feedback during the Alpha and Beta testing phases. We couldn’t have gotten this far without you!"

