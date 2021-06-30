Konami and Bloober Team Announce Strategic Partnership - News

Konami and The Medium developer Bloober Team have announced the two have signed a strategic cooperation to jointly develop select games and echange know-how.

"It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Bloober Team President Piotr Babieno. "The fact that such a renowned company as KONAMI has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market."

Konami Representative Director and President Hideki Hayakawa added, "We have been providing unique entertainment content and ways to enjoy it through the use of information technology. In the digital entertainment industry, significant changes in the business environment are expected in the future. We look forward to combining Bloober Team’s and our respective characteristics and strengths to create high-quality contents."

No new games were announced at this time, however, Bloober Team previously said they have been working on a horror IP "with a very famous publisher" for over a year. If this horror game is with Konami it is potentially a new Silent Hill game.

