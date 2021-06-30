JP Games Has 2 Large-Scale Games in Development, Working With Major Companies - News

JP Games is developing two "large-scale titles" in cooperation with major companies, Hajime Tabata told Weekly Famitsu.

The first game is a high-speed RPG that has finished pre-production. It is an experimental game and evolution of Final Fantasy Type-0. Tabata wants to lower the amount of time it takes to beat an RPG in a single playthrough and wants to make it playable many times in multiplayer.

The second game is AAA nomadic RPG that has just begun development. Tabata describes it as an evolution of Final Fantasy XV. He wants it to have exploration.

Thanks, Gematsu.

