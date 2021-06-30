Funcom Acquires Developer The Outsiders, Plans to Build New Studio in Romania - News

Funcom announced it has acquired Stockholm-based developer The Outsiders and plans to build a new studio in Bucharest, Romania.

"The amount of talent, creativity, and originality The Outsiders bring to the industry is incredible, and we’re very excited to be part of their journey going forward," said Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "This partnership will also allow Funcom to tap into the immense talent pool in Sweden. Their main focus will still be Metal: Hellsinger, but the new arrangement will make it easier for our teams support each other’s projects."

The Outsiders co-founder David Goldfarb added, "We’ve had a really remarkable partnership with Funcom since that fateful GDC meeting. It’s definitely rare in the game industry to work with partners who are as level-headed, honest, and open as they have been with us throughout the development of Metal: Hellsinger. We feel really lucky to be able to join Funcom and deepen this already great connection while continuing to grow The Outsiders in new and exciting directions."

Funcom currently has offices in Norway, Portugal, and the US. The new Romania office would be the new headquarters for quality assurance.

"The Romanian gaming scene is flourishing, and Bucharest in particular is home to many talented people in the tech and gaming industry," said Casais. "With our continued growth and increased level of ambition, assuring that we have top quality QA is of the utmost importance. We are therefore very excited to be able to expand to this region with one of the most crucial parts of the development process and we are even planning on adding more functions to this studio over time."

