Control Multiplayer Spin-Off Game Condor Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC

Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games, a subsidiary of Digital Bros Group, have signed a co-publishing and development agreement for a Control multiplayer spin-off game, codenamed Condor.

Condor is a four player cooperative PvE game in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game is built using Remedy's Northlight engine.

Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games also have an outline for a bigger-budget Control game that will further expand the story. An agreement is expected to be signed with more detail in the future.

"We are excited to continue and further expand our collaboration with Remedy. With over 2 million copies sold and revenue exceeding EUR 70 million, Control is an extremely successful game," said Rami and Raffi Galante, co-CEOs of Digital Bros Group. "As a multiplayer game, Condor has the potential to engage the gaming community in the long run, contributing to 505 Games’ product revenue stream longer than traditional games."

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala added, "We have successfully collaborated with 505 Games for over four years and have both become stronger in our respective fields. We are happy to extend and deepen our partnership. This new agreement supports Remedy’s aims to expand our games into long-term franchises, create benchmark-setting games, strengthen our commercial capabilities and collaborate with great partners with whom we can succeed together."

