Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an 'All New Open World, New Characters' - News

posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft during E3 2021 announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game is in development at Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Disney and Pixar Games Vice President Luigi Priore in an interview with VentureBeat discussed why the game doesn't just adapt the film and is set in a different region of Pandora. It is in a new open-world with a new cast of characters and an original story.

"There was a time 15 or 20 years ago where playing the movie was something," said Priore. "You bought the game and played the movie. Things like the classic Aladdin game on Sega Genesis. You played the film. That was popular at the time, but gamers expect more now. They want to interact with their favorite characters and worlds, but they want to play new stories and do new things with those characters and worlds.

"On Avatar it’s the same thing. What James Cameron and Jon Landau created is an amazing science fiction world. Pandora is awesome. They have great heroes. It’s a great playground to play in. This is a brand new story with new characters. It’s going to become part of the canon. The whole idea is to have it be part of the storyline of that giant franchise on Pandora, but it’s not a 'play the movie' game. It’s an all new open world, new characters. That’s why it’s called Frontiers of Pandora. It takes place on another frontier, another area of the moon of Pandora."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.

