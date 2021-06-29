Star Fox Programmer Wants To Make A New Entry in the Series Without Gimmicks - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 800 Views
Giles Goddard, who was a programmer on the SNES Star Fox game, in an interview with GameXplain said he would be interested in developing a new Star Fox game, but without the gimmicks.
"It would be interesting to do a Star Fox," he said when asked what Nintendo IP he would be interested in working on. "But not how the other ones were done."
"I think I would just dial it back a lot and not in gimmicks like, you know, the stuff Star Fox Zero had, and maybe not even put in the free roaming aspects and stuff like that," he explained how he would do things differently from recent releases in the series.
"I would just bring it back, pull it back into what made the original Star Fox fun, and just make one based on that. I don’t know how popular it would be, but it would be cool to try."
"I think if we did it, it would have to be either an extremely stylized retro look, or just very updated and modern looking," he added. "But I wouldn’t try to replicate the polygons from the Super FX chip because I don’t see the point. You don’t go back that far, you know. We’ve fixed that problem, you don’t want to go back to it."
The last entry in the Star Fox series, Star Fox Zero, released for the Wii U in April 2016 with a mixed reception as many fans of the franchise did not like the controls.
What Star Fox needs is the AAA approach. Make the campaigns take at least 10 hours to complete, with a HUGE amount of choices about where to go and who to fight/rescue, cutscenes and dialogue reserved for different paths you take, at least 16 player online multiplayer fights, a Starfox Hub area where you can walk around and talk with your team/allies you meet along the way/a jail where enemies you beat are captured and you can talk with them as the story progresses. Get rid of all the silly combat from Zero like that walker plane thing, go back to the mechanics of 64 yet make it a modernly deep game (not some 2-3 hour cheap experience).
What you just described would be an absolute DREAM of a Star Fox experience!
Slim to none! If Nintendo does spend money on a project like this, they wouldn't have any interest in developing it themselves. They would have it made by a western studio like Retro.
Agreed. Rather than make a short little shooter make a deep AAA space/aerial combat game. A mix of open levels and rail levels so parts still have the feeling of the originals, but other parts allow a lot more content to be built in. And a compelling story to go with all the content.
I'd love to see a "return to roots" Star Fox, something like the N64 game when it comes to the basics (90%+ Arwing combat, maybe a couple of Landmaster levels and a Blue Marine level, but nothing on foot), just larger in scope and with modern graphics. And just plain old regular gamepad controls.
That is exactly what I want with a new Star Fox game. I'd be all for levels based on the N64 game, but expanded upon. My main issue with Star Fox 64 is how short it is even if you take into account the different paths.
I liked Star Fox Zero a lot and even I would be down for an entry that goes back to the roots.