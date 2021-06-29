Star Fox Programmer Wants To Make A New Entry in the Series Without Gimmicks - News

Giles Goddard, who was a programmer on the SNES Star Fox game, in an interview with GameXplain said he would be interested in developing a new Star Fox game, but without the gimmicks.

"It would be interesting to do a Star Fox," he said when asked what Nintendo IP he would be interested in working on. "But not how the other ones were done."

"I think I would just dial it back a lot and not in gimmicks like, you know, the stuff Star Fox Zero had, and maybe not even put in the free roaming aspects and stuff like that," he explained how he would do things differently from recent releases in the series.

"I would just bring it back, pull it back into what made the original Star Fox fun, and just make one based on that. I don’t know how popular it would be, but it would be cool to try."

"I think if we did it, it would have to be either an extremely stylized retro look, or just very updated and modern looking," he added. "But I wouldn’t try to replicate the polygons from the Super FX chip because I don’t see the point. You don’t go back that far, you know. We’ve fixed that problem, you don’t want to go back to it."

The last entry in the Star Fox series, Star Fox Zero, released for the Wii U in April 2016 with a mixed reception as many fans of the franchise did not like the controls.

