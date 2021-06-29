Todd Howard: Think of The Elder Scrolls VI as Still in the Design Phase - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 782 Views
Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph discussed Creation Engine 2 and the highly anticipated sequel to Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls VI.
"The [new Starfield] technology, Creation Engine 2, is sort of built for both [Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI]," said Howard. "It’s like a new tech base. The vast majority of our development work is on Starfield right now but everybody works on everything so the projects kind of intertwine.
"It’s good to think of The Elder Scrolls VI as still being in a design [phase], but we’re checking the tech: 'Is this going to handle the things we want to do in that game?' Every game will have some new suites of technology so Elder Scrolls VI will have some additions on to Creation Engine 2 that that game is going to require."
Bethesda earlier this month announced Starfield will be an Xbox console exclusive and launch on November 11, 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
The developer's senior lighting artist Keith Beltramini revealed the teaser trailer for Starfield was in-game and did not use any cinematic tools.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I wasn't expecting a large team to be working on ESVI yet by any means, but what the HELL has the team that has been working on it for the past 3 years been doing?!? I figured at the very least, pre-production would be completed after 3 years.
Star Field
That's what the main team has been working on for sure, but I'm talking about the small team that gets the groundwork done before going into full production once Starfield is released. Dev studios always have multiple teams working on different projects. It for sure isn't a large team yet, but a small team would have been working on ESVI this whole time since the games announcement.
It's not even in active development yet? At this rate the game won't be out until the end of this gen.
Holiday 2025 is the earliest I see Elder Scrolls VI coming out. That is 3 years after Starfield releases.
That sounds about right. 2026 at the latest. If they've been working on ESVI for 3 years now since the announcement trailer, pre-production SHOULD be done by Starfield's launch, which it should've been done by now, and they can then go into full production with all the groundwork already completed.
The only thing that I could see causing a push into an even later release date, is how much DLC they want to make for Starfield.
This seems odd to me that it would still be in pre-production. They've had at least a small team working on it for 3 years now, and it was shown in March 2019 that they were already using photogrammetry to scan real-world desert rock formations into the engine for TES 6's Hammerfell (desert region) setting, as well as that they had already flown the infamous Skyrim Grandma, Shirley Curry, out to the headquarters to photogrammetry scan her and have her record voice lines in order to turn her into a companion character for TES 6. Considering they were already doing actual development back in March 2019, why would they still be considered pre-production in June 2021?
Nice write up, But Elsweyr Also has deserts With big canyons, and on that video/picture you refer too they show a desert canyon.
True, but the leading theory is that the setting is either Hammerfell alone or Hammerfell + High Rock. Somebody analyzed the geography of the 2018 teaser for TES 6, where the camera pans down from some mountains towards a coastline, and that geography is a very close match for the camera moving westward from the Dragontail Mountains in Northern Hammerfell towards the coast of the Iliac Bay. There are 3 peninsulas along that Northern Hammerfell coastline that line up perfectly with what was shown in the teaser.
Oblivion released 2006, Skyrim 2011, and ESVI in... 2025 or later??? It seems Fallout and Starfield took all resources...
They really did, plus they were working on an entirely new version of their game engine. Ashley Cheng said it's a breath of fresh air to be working on something brand new and not working on Fallout for the foreseeable future lol. So, although we definitely won't be getting ESVI for quite a while, I think it'll help the game in the long run.
What about Elder Scrolls Online?
So a 2022 release. Not like Bethesda ever releases finished games anyway. Always broken unfinished messes.
The last game came out 10 years ago...and this is the company worth 7.8 billion dollars?
Microsoft didn't just buy Bethesda Game Studios lol. BGS is just one of the 8 development studios that ZeniMax owns.