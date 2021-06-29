Todd Howard Pitched the Bethesda Indiana Jones Game to George Lucas in 2009 - News

Bethesda and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames earlier this year announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Indiana Jones game with an original story.

Executive Producer on the game Todd Howard in an interview with The Telegraph revealed he first pitched the game to George Lucas in 2009.

"I think I originally pitched to Lucas in 2009 and I’ve been trying to find a way to make that," said Howard.

"And I think the work MachineGames have done, they’re just phenomenal developers and storytellers. And when I started talking to them about it, it was a good fit. And we got to the opportunity to talk to Lucas and Disney about it and they were super excited.

"I really like Indiana Jones but never thought I’d have the opportunity to make a game. And you’ll hear about more of that in the future. But the team at MachineGames are the best team in the world to pull this game off and they’re doing a phenomenal job."

