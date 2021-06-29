Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Rated for PS5 and PS4 - News

It was spotted last week that publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have updated the box art for Ghost of Tsushima by removing the "Only On PlayStation" banner.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has now rated Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game has yet to officially be announced by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This is the second PlayStation 4 game to get a Director's Cut for the PlayStation 5, the other game was the recently announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Read the ESRB rating summary for Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut below:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai) on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete quests (e.g., assassinations), and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poison darts, and arrows to battle enemies in third-person melee-style combat. Some attacks result in dismemberment/decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man’s head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.

