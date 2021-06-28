Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Running on Xbox Series X Consoles, Expands Availability - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 520 Views
Microsoft has improved and expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming service that is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Starting today the service is now available on Windows 10 PCs, and Apple phones and tablets via browser in 22 countries.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is now running on custom Xbox Series X hardware. This will provide faster load times, higher frame rates, and improved visuals. To ensure the lowest latency for users streaming will run at 1080p and up to 60 frames per second. As time goes forward Microsoft plans to add more features to improve the experience.
"Cloud gaming provides seamless play across your devices," said Xbox Cloud Gaming Vice President & Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein. "When you’re streaming games on a PC or mobile device, your game is playing from Xbox hardware in a Microsoft datacenter.
"This means you can jump into a game, connect with your friends, and play through the Xbox network just as you’ve always done. That’s right, your game saves are just the same wherever and whenever you play, so you can pick right back up from where you left off."
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on their PC or mobile devices to start playing games from the Xbox Game Pass library via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Any idea where I can find the list of games that cloud players can play? I may set my wife up with a Gamepass account for her Macbook Pro via the cloud if there are enough games we can do multiplayer together on.
I'm wondering the same thing. On the Xbox website, all it says is "Most titles in the Xbox Game Pass library are available to play from the cloud" so at least they confirmed that most games support it.
Nice. I just got gamepass ultimate for £1 and now I can finally play halo for the first time.
I've tested out a couple of the games running on Series X hardware and there is a significant improvement with performance.
Dumb question, but when they say Safari, does that mean you can play Xbox games on a freaking iMac and MacBook?!? This is absolutely insane what Microsoft is doing and Game Pass will still be coming to Smart TV's via an app and a streaming stick last I heard. Now the next part......the games! They're coming for sure. Xbox just has to deliver!
Pretty incredible. I'm still wondering if a Netflix like gaming service will ever be viable but MS is about to show us whether or not it is. The only thing I'm worried about right now is how much does the price go up? I'm ok with $15. At $20 it starts to become more of an issue. @$20 is what I usually wait for game prices to drop down to before I buy them.
Microsoft is taking the netflix approach to growth.
That is... Secure as many customers as possible, even if you run at a loss. - Once you reach a certain saturation point you can start to reduce costs or add extra revenue streams.
A-la. Advertising, extra subscription tiers, price rises, partnerships and more.