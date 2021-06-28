Forza Horizon 4 Will Stop Getting Cars and Features as Playground Focuses on Forza Horizon 5 - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games during E3 2021 announced Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with a November 9 release date.

With this announcement we didn't know what the future of Forza Horizon 4 would look like. However, now we do. Playground Games in the latest episode of Forza Monthly discussed the future plans for Forza Horizon 4.

Following the launch of the Series 37 update for Forza Horizon 4 on June 29, future updates won't include new content. Starting with Series 38 the developer will instead return to the content features from Series 7 to 32.

"With Forza Horizon 5's release being our priority over the next few months, we've made some changes to Forza Horizon 4’s monthly series updates," said senior producer Tom Butcher.

"So starting with Series update 38, players who know the game well will start to see the return of content from Series 7 to 32. Think of it a bit like a mix tape, featuring the return of some of your favorite content combined with recently added new features."

Butcher added, "Although we aren’t planning to add all-new cars and features over these next months, you should have a lot of fun revisiting these moments and seeing how you handle them the second time around. And obviously with all of our recent Series updates, you’ll have photo challenges, rewards, Forzathon Shop, and backstage voting all going on as well as usual."

He was later asked if there were plans to keep updating Forza Horizon 4 once Forza Horizon 5 launches later this year.

"We do plan to make sure Forza Horizon 4 continues to be a fun experience, but we aren’t ready to share exact plans quite yet," said Butcher.

