PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 Sales Comparison - May 2021

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The 91st month for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is May 2021, while for the Xbox 360 it is May 2013 and for the PlayStation 3 it is May 2014. This does mean the holiday periods for all four consoles are lined up.

Gap change in latest month: 278,663 - PS3 & X360

Gap change over last 12 months: 9,674,333 - PS3 & X360

Total Lead: 4,917,981 - PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 160,855,044

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 165,773,025

In May 2021, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 278,663 units. In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have caught up by 9.67 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 4.92 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 91 months sold a combined 160.86 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 165.77 million units. It took until month 98 for the PS3 and Xbox 360 to sell as many units as the current PS4 and Xbox One sales.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 sold a combined 173.22 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are currently 7.45 million units away from surpassing the PS3 and X360.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

