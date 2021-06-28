WitcherCon Schedule of Events Revealed - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

CD Projekt RED and Netflix earlier this month announced WitcherCon for July 9 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. WitcherCon is a virtual fan event and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The schedule of events have been revealed, which features deep dives into the making of the Netflix series and games, as well as panels with Henry Cavill, the developers of the games, and more.

It was confirmed that no new Witcher game will be announced during the event.

Detecting some strong magic… looks like we’re getting closer to the #WitcherCon! ✨



Time to share the official schedule – check it out below and save the dates!



For more details visit https://t.co/nbzi5J56z5 pic.twitter.com/2bhDFQnmKw — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 28, 2021

