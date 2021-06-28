Grime Launches August 2 for PC and Stadia - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Ppublisher Akupara Games and developer Clover Bite announced Grime will launch for PC and Google Stadia on August 2 for $24.99. On PC it will be available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.

At launch the game will have "over 15 hours of gameplay content, including hundreds of weapon and armor combinations, an expansive bestiary, plus many unique skills to unlock that add further variance to your gameplay experience."

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving action adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue.

An unusual material collapses in on itself, the world shudders and contracts, and suddenly you are squeezed into existence. What awaits you is a world unknown, alien in its own familiarity, and you must survive what terrors you face. Explore your surreal surroundings, absorb the many enemies you encounter, and use their own traits against them as you let yourself become far more than you once were.

GRIME lets you play to your preference, upgrading only those traits you feel most suited to your unique style. You’ll find there is more than one way to break open an enemy as you move through a variety of evocative environments, meet their inhabitants, and discover the source of their madness.

Key Features:

Eye-Popping Surrealism – Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered desserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

– Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered desserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole. Living Weapons – Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from clawing swords to centipede whips.

– Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from clawing swords to centipede whips. Death-Defying Combat – Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.

– Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world. Unique Skill Progression – Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your play style.

– Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your play style. Challenge Menacing Bosses – Battle against creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles