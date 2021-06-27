CD Projekt RED: Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Has 'Reached a Satisfying Level' - News

CD Projekt RED CEO Adam Kicinski during the WSE Innovation Day conference said the developer feels the performance for Cyberpunk 2077 has reached a satisfying level and the team can now dedicate more time to improving other parts of the game.

"We have reached a satisfying level in this regard," said Kicinski in a translation from VideoGamesChronicle.

"We have also been working on improving the overall quality, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and visual glitches and we will continue to do that. Over time, we will also be introducing improvements to the general game systems that players have highlighted."

Cyberpunk 2077 last week returned to the PlayStation Store after it was delisted in December 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Google Stadia. A next-gen upgrade for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will launch later this year.

