Mario Golf: Super Rush Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts

Mario Golf: Super Rush has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending June 26, 2021. Week one sales are 17.5 percent higher than the last Mario sports title, 2018's Mario Tennis Aces.

FIFA 21 has shot its up way to second place as sales increased 10 percent week-on-week. This does mean that after two weeks at the top Ratchet & Clank: Rift dropped from first to third place as sales fell 78 percent.

Scarlet Nexus debuted in eighth place with 58 percent of the sales on the PlayStation 5, 21 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 20 percent on the Xbox consoles.

Sega's Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game just missed the top 10 in its first week with a debut in 11th place. 51 percent of the sales were for the PlayStation 4, 29 percent on the Xbox One, and 21 percent on the Nintendo Switch. With the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics starting in about a month the game will likely hang around the charts.

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX, a remake of the original Alex Kidd, debuted in 17th place. 41 percent of the sales were on the Nintendo Switch, 33 percent on the PlayStation 5, 16 percent on the PlayStation 4, and 10 percent on the Xbox One.

Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the charts in 22nd place as sales jumped 374 percent. The game was re-added to the PlayStation Store, however, these UK charts are for retail sales only. It is likely the game being in the news is the reason for the boost in sales as all three versions of the game saw an increase.

The Nintendo Switch version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 released last week, which caused the game to increase 394 percent in sales and re-enter the charts in 29th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Mario Golf: Super Rush - NEW FIFA 21 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft (NS) Scarlet Nexus - NEW Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

