Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to Have Ray-Tracing on All the Time

Publisher Ubisoft developer Massive Entertainment during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase earlier this month announced first person, action-adventure game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora technical director of programming Nikolay Stefanov speaking with Gamestar said the game will be taking full advantage of ray-tracing and that every version of the game will ray-tracing on all the game.

"[Avatar] will be a title that will only appear with ray-tracing," said Stefanov. "But we're developing the game so that the quality and performance will be scalable."

If you have a PC with a card that doesn't support hardware-based ray-tracing, the game will use software ray-tracing as a solution. He did say software ray-tracing calculations are "surprisingly fast."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna in 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

