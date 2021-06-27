Granblue Fantasy: Versus Ships 500,000 Units Worldwide - News

Publisher Cygames announced developer Arc System Works announced Granblue Fantasy: Versus has shipped over 500,000 units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from 450,000 units shipped in November 2020 and 350,000 units in April.

Also announced is that the Seox character DLC will launch on July 13 alongside a free update that adds the Celestial View and Abyss stages.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus first launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan and Asia on February 6, March 3 in North America and March 27 in Europe. It also launched for Windows PC via Steam on May 13.

