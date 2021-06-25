Halo Infinite Season 1 is Called Heroes of Reach, More Details Released - News

343 Industries in the latest Inside Infinite revealed some new details on the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer. The head of creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten said the hero in multiplayer is "you" and the first season will be called "Heroes of Reach."

"During the Halo Infinite section of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, I said the Master Chief is 'the heart of Halo,'" Staten said. "This is true, and we can’t wait for all of you to play the latest epic and intimate chapter of the Chief’s story. But it isn’t the whole truth… There’s another hero standing beside Master Chief at the very heart of the Halo universe. Some of you may have met this hero way back in 2001 with the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved. Some of you will meet this hero for the first time this holiday.

"Because this hero is you. Or rather, they are the character you become every time you step into a Halo Multiplayer match. And the next step of their journey begins with the launch of Halo Infinite’s first Multiplayer Season, which we’re calling 'Heroes of Reach.' Customizing your character, making your Spartan look and sound exactly the way you want, is a huge part of the journey. So is tracking your triumphs and setbacks or interacting with your friends and foes on a new-and-improved Halo Waypoint. But your journey is more than that.

"At the center of our plans is a goal to deeply root your Multiplayer character in the larger Halo universe and give them a vital, active role in the Halo story moving forward. How exactly we’re going to do this in the Seasons and years ahead… Well, we’re not ready to share details yet. But I can share that we picked “Heroes of Reach” as a Seasonal theme for very specific reasons: Reach has a rich history; it’s a key location for Spartans of old and a focal point for a new generation of Spartans preparing to wrestle with the perils and mysteries of a galaxy that has fundamentally changed after the events of Halo 5.

"Indeed, Halo Infinite’s first Multiplayer Season takes place at a transformational moment in Halo history—at the pivot point from one generation of heroes to the next. In this moment, your Multiplayer hero is waiting just offstage, geared up for battle and ready to spring into action. And their epic story has yet to be told."

The Halo Infinite live team design director Ryan Paradis added that each multiplayer season will be about three months in length to give players a decent amount of time to gain experience and play the different Seasonal content.

"We decided on roughly 3 months because it gives players a good amount of time to experience and explore the Seasonal content, without it getting tiresome and without constantly pulling the rug from under players," Paradis said. "We want to ensure that there’s always a fresh and fun reason to be playing Halo Infinite, but that the things they know and love will be around for more than a heartbeat.

"And you absolutely do not need to wait 3 months for bug fixes! We’re going to have to prioritize fixes on our end of course – not everything will be fixed immediately – but we have the infrastructure to deploy fixes pretty rapidly, once we solve them on our end. And of course, player feedback will continue to play a key role in identifying opportunities and shaping our priorities as Halo Infinite grows and evolves over time."

Chris Blohm added, "There’s one note from Ryan in regard to Seasons that I’d like to jump in on. We want players to have cool content, activities, events, and rewards over the course of the season, but we do not want to demand that players play a ton of hours every week of the season to complete everything. We want players having fun in Halo, not grind it like it’s a job."

Blohm also discussed how activities will be mixed up almost every week and how each event will feature new activities and specific free rewards.

"For Season 1 think of events as fun things for the players to experience and get rewarded. Almost every week will mix up the activities that are presented to the player," said Blohm. "Certain big weeks will feature events that have new activities and specific reward tracks– free reward tracks.

"We will provide more details on specific events before launch but be on the lookout for a special event type with specific thematic rewards called a 'Fracture.' The Battle Pass and other main vectors will supply canon customization. The Fracture and some events will at times lean into things further afield - like the Yoroi armor shown in the multiplayer trailer."

Halo Infinite will launch in Holiday 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

