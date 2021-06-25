PS5 Games Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy Discounted - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has discounted digital versions of four first-party PlayStation 5, with two of them also available on the PlayStation 4.

Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Returnal have all been discounted in the UK until June 28 and the US until June 29.

